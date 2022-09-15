George Kirby’s Looking Like the Future Ace of the Mariners

Where Kirby really separates himself from the other starting pitchers is his ability to throw strikes without getting hit hard. Back on August 24th, Kirby actually set an MLB record by throwing 24 consecutive strikes in his start against the Washington Nationals. He went seven innings in that game, allowing just one run on nine hits, with nine strikeouts.

By living in the strike zone, Kirby is bound to give up more hits and he has even dealt with some bad luck, as his .344 BABIP against ranks 10th among starters since July. Yet he has stranded most of those runners with a LOB% of 78.5%, which is better than every starter ahead of him in that top-10, outside of Kevin Gausman.

Kirby is able to pitch so effectively with runners on base because of the pinpoint command he has with his fastball. With a run value of -15, Kirby’s four-seam fastball is the 10th most valuable in the sport and he has thrown it less than everyone ahead of him on the leaderboard except for reliever Yimi Garcia.

Featuring a deep pitch mix that includes six different offerings, Kirby will only continue to improve with more experience at the big league level.

What Game Will Kirby Start in the Playoffs?

The Seattle Mariners are currently five games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL Wild Card race, with 20 games left to play. Barring a late-season collapse, the Mariners will likely be one of the three Wild Card teams in the American League. This sets them up for a do-or-die three-game set in the Wild Card round for their first taste of playoff action in 20 years.

Luis Castillo is pretty much a sure-bet to be the Mariners Game 1 starter in the playoffs, but there can be a real debate about who should start Game 2. Depending on matchups, an argument could really be made for Robbie Ray, George Kirby or even Logan Gilbert.