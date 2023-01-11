Trevor Story Out Several Months After Elbow Surgery

For those keeping track at home, make that two shortstops the Boston Red Sox have lost this offseason. A month after Xander Bogaerts left for San Diego, the Red Sox announced Trevor Story underwent major elbow surgery. He will miss significant time in the 2023 season. Story had been preparing to replace Bogaerts at short.

Tough news out of Boston.



2B/SS Trevor Story had an internal bracing procedure on his right UCL and is expected to miss time, per @ChrisCotillo. pic.twitter.com/hjbcwJStto — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) January 10, 2023

Chief baseball officer of the Red Sox Chaim Bloom revealed the news on Tuesday, explaining Story went under the knife for an “internal bracing procedure” on his right UCL. The UCL is the same ligament treated in Tommy John surgery, although a bracing procedure is less invasive than a full replacement. Story could return at some point in 2023, but Bloom declined to provide a timeline for his shortstop’s recovery.

While the news came as a shock to many on Tuesday night, Story’s elbow problems are nothing new. Even before he signed his six-year, $140MM contract, his declining arm strength was cause for concern. Rumors that he might need Tommy John began to pop up last winter.

With Trevor Story set to miss so much time, it becomes all the more puzzling why Boston didn’t make a stronger push for Bogaerts. They now have two big holes to fill in the middle of the infield, and potential solutions are dwindling. The internal options aren’t great, with Christian Arroyo pencilled in at second base and Enrique Hernández at short.