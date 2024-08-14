The Last Time the Braves Were This Vulnerable, They Won it All

The Atlanta Braves snapped a six-game losing streak on Saturday using power at the plate and timely pitching.



Of course, we all know how that season turned out. The Braves went 37-19 in the second half, capitalizing on a rough finish by the Mets to claim the NL East crown before knocking off the Milwaukee Brewers, 106-win Los Angeles Dodgers, and Houston Astros to win their first championship since 1995.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Braves have used that World Series title to springboard themselves into becoming a dynastic force. In 2022 and 2023, Atlanta won 205 total games and — despite some disappointing postseason exits — entered this season set to continue its reign of dominance.

And that’s just what happened, at least through the first three months of the season. The Braves began the year as a clear-cut playoff team, maintaining postseason odds north of 90% into July.

But after a six-game losing streak almost immediately out of the All-Star break, and another six-game skid from Aug. 3 to 9, Atlanta looks its most vulnerable since that vaunted 2021 campaign.

After Monday’s extra-inning win over the San Francisco Giants, the Braves’ playoff odds stand at 67.9% as they hold down the third NL Wild Card spot — just two games ahead of the Mets and less than five games ahead of four other clubs.

This year’s Braves have lost Acuňa to a torn ACL, lost ace Spencer Strider to a torn UCL, and have seen key contributors Fried, Sean Murphy, Reynaldo Lopez, Michael Harris II, Ozzie Albies, and A.J. Minter all spend time on the injured list.