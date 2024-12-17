Five Best Trade Fits for Guardians Outfielder Lane Thomas

And this past season did bear some positives for Thomas, including the prowess he showed on the basepaths. He topped his 20 SB season in 2023 by swiping 32 bags in 2024.

And despite a poor showing defensively in 2024, Thomas still showed off a strong arm in the outfield with seven outfield assists while ranking in the 95th percentile in arm strength and the 82nd percentile in arm value, according to Baseball Savant.

With one year of remaining control over Thomas before he is set to hit the free agent market, the Guardians could look to get a quick return on their investment by dealing him to a team in need of a value add in the outfield.

The trade market is heating up, with some major deals having already occurred this offseason, including one in which fellow outfielder Kyle Tucker was dealt from the Astros to the Cubs on Friday afternoon.

So, with all that in mind, here are some of the teams that could look to acquire Thomas ahead of the 2025 season.

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds are known to have expressed interest in Thomas already, as Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that they’ve looked into Thomas and some of Cleveland’s other available veterans this winter.