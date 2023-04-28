Can the Kris Bryant Contract Pay Dividends for the Rockies?

Given that Bryant, now 31, is only in the second year of his deal; it’s still too early to determine if the move was, in fact, sound. But it’s not too soon for some preliminary analysis. Any examination of the Bryant contract should consider two possible value streams: Bryant’s on-field play and his role as the face of the franchise.

How Has Kris Bryant Performed on the Field?

It’s complicated.

Because Bryant only appeared in 42 games last season, the sample size is tiny. (First back issues and then plantar fasciitis limited his playing time.) But when he did play for the Rockies, Bryant improved the team, slashing .306/.376/.475 with a wRC+ of 125 and an fWAR of 0.6. In 181 plate appearances, Bryant hit five home runs (none of them at Coors Field) in addition to 32 singles and 12 doubles with 14 RBI. That’s the kind of hitting profile that will play at elevation.

Although there were concerns this spring that perhaps the back issues had returned, Bryant is off to a solid start in 2023. So far, he is slashing .298/.372/.452 with a wRC+ of 116 in 94 plate appearances. He’s also hit three home runs, one of them at Coors Field:

Kris Bryant’s first Coors Field home run:

https://t.co/SBZ2UxxOIQ — Renee Dechert | reneedechert@masto.ai (@ReneeDechert) April 26, 2023

“Honestly, I’d rather hit them on the road because you don’t get any credit when you hit them at home,” Bryant told Danielle Allentuck. “It’s a good feeling.”

Besides the homers, Bryant has 18 singles, 4 doubles, and 6 RBI. He also began the season by reaching base safely in 17 of the first 18 games. With Kris Bryant, the Rockies hoped to get a hitter who could make the most of Coors Field’s vast acreage. That appears to be the case — when he’s healthy.