Kevin Gausman Rumors: 5 Best Trade Fits at the Deadline

Even if the Toronto Blue Jays don’t ultimately trade first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or shortstop Bo Bichette, there’s still plenty of intriguing pieces on their roster that would be coveted if general manager Ross Atkins chooses to sell before the July 30 trade deadline.

Near the top of that list is RHP Kevin Gausman, although evaluating the two-time All-Star and determining how much he’s worth giving up to acquire probably won’t be an easy task.

After allowing seven runs over 4 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Yankees in his most recent start, Gausman’s ERA on the season has spiked to 4.75.

What’s particularly concerning is that Gausman’s fastball value has dipped from 17.6 a year ago to -5.0 this season, per Statcast. Mind you, he’s used the fastball 52.6% of the time this season, so for him to be effective, that pitch can’t be getting hammered.