Kevin Gausman’s Journey From Being DFA’d to a Cy Young Finalist

Kevin Gausman posted an emotional thank you to Giants fans on Twitter after signing with the Blue Jayshttps://t.co/YoVKFMCOWt pic.twitter.com/cHL0aRTgU5 — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) December 3, 2021

While the pandemic limited the MLB season to just 60 games, Gausman saw a resurgence on the mound with the Giants, posting a 3.62 ERA through 12 outings and 59 2/3 innings. He dropped his ERA to 3.62 while seeing his H/9 decline to 7.5 and seeing a rise in his strikeout rate to a career-high 11.9 K/9. Gausman finished the season with a 3.09 FIP and a 1.106 WHIP and set himself nicely for a contract walk year.

That offseason, Gausman received plenty of interest (including the Blue Jays) and was also presented with the qualifying offer from the Giants, valued at $18.9 million that winter. The Colorado product decided to sign the offer and returned to San Francisco for another season despite offers from other clubs across the league.

Gausman gambles on himself

It was a gamble that could have gone poorly for Gausman, turning down guaranteed money for multiple years while taking the one-year qualifying offer, with the hopes of turning in another good season to increase his value. But it was a gamble that the right-hander took full advantage of and took his talents to another level.

In his second season with the Giants, Gausman made a league-high 33 starts to the tune of 192 innings (a career-high) and produced a stellar 2.81 ERA and a 3.00 FIP, earning his first All-Star nomination. He dropped his WHIP even further to 1.042 and also dropped his H/9 to 7.0, the lowest mark of his career. His impressive season earned him some Cy Young votes, finishing sixth in the National League, and set himself up well for free agency once again.

Multiple teams came calling, and with Gausman not attached to a qualifying offer, he became one of the top arms on the free-agent market during the 2021-2022 offseason. Those two impressive seasons in San Francisco turned into a five-year, $110 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, with Gausman reportedly turning down more money from other organizations to sign with Toronto.

Since taking his talents North of the border, Gausman continues to impress on the mound. He has made 31 starts in each of the first two seasons of his deal and has posted sub 3.40 ERAs in both campaigns, with last season seeing Gausman become the ace of the squad while he led the American League in strikeouts (237). His 11.5 K/9 this past year was also one of the highest of his career and also led the AL, which helped Gausman with his Cy Young finalist case.