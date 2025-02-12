Kenley Jansen’s Path to 500 Career Saves Heads to Anaheim



Kenley Jansen has found a new home, signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels just as Spring Training kicks off across the country.

The 37-year-old closer is coming off two seasons with the Boston Red Sox where he successfully converted 56 of 64 save opportunities. He has now put himself in elite company with 447 career saves, 4th all-time behind Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478).

Only needing 32 saves, Jansen has a legitimate shot at claiming sole possession of third place on the all-time saves list. If he continues to find success as the years go on, the milestone of 500 career saves will be well within reach.

And personally, I wouldn’t count Trevor Hoffman’s spot out of range just yet. Both Hoffman and Rivera remained effective into their early 40s. If Jansen follows suit, he can start prepping his Hall of Fame speech. To get to 600 though, Jansen first needs to get to 500.