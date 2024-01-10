Three Potential Trade Destinations for Kenley Jansen

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly entertaining offers for closer Kenley Jansen, meaning the 36-year-old right-hander’s short time with the franchise could be nearing an end this winter.

According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Jansen and outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida could potentially be used as trade chips by the Red Sox to land additional starting pitching and a power bat from the right side of the plate – or at least to free up payroll to spend in free agency.

If that’s the case, it would mark the conclusion of a very short stay in Boston for Jansen, who was signed last offseason to a two-year, $34 million deal. Scheduled to make $16 million next season, Jansen posted 29 saves last year while logging a 3.63 ERA/3.66 FIP/1.276 WHIP and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

After spending his first 12 seasons on an MLB mound with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen could now be looking at his third team in the last three years after recording a National League-leading 41 saves for the Atlanta Braves in 2022.