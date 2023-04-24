Kenley Jansen and Craig Kimbrel in a Race to 400 Career Saves

The eight-time All-Star isn’t technically the closer for the Phillies, because since taking over as the manager last June, Rob Thomson has played the matchups late in games rather than having a single pitcher entrenched in the ninth inning.

In a perfect world for the Phillies, José Alvarado — one of the best shows in baseball right now — would always be available for save situations. But on nights where Alvarado either pitches in an earlier inning or is altogether unavailable, Kimbrel and Seranthony Domínguez are more than capable of getting high-leverage outs as well.

In a win over the Colorado Rockies Saturday afternoon, Alvarado wasn’t available and Domínguez pitched the eighth inning, leaving Kimbrel to come in for the save. Kimbrel needed just eight pitches to set the Rockies down in order, notching the 396th save of his career.

Coincidentally, that tied him with Jansen on the all-time saves list. Six closers in MLB history currently have 400 or more saves: Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, Lee Smith, Francisco Rodriguez, John Franco and Billy Wagner. But both Jansen and Kimbrel now find themselves on the cusp of joining the exclusive club, which features three Hall of Famers — Rivera, Hoffman and Smith — and a fourth in Wagner that’s trending towards getting in himself.

Given that Jansen is a full-time closer, there’s a good chance that he’ll notch his 400th save before Kimbrel does. But both will get there in the first half of the 2023 season, creating interesting Cooperstown cases for each.

For his career, Jansen has a 2.44 ERA, 2.43 FIP and 22.7 WAR across 773 games, per FanGraphs. He’s a three-time All-Star and two-time Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year.