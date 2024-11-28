Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Kenley Jansen

After two seasons with the Red Sox, Kenley Jansen is back on the free agent market. And despite celebrating his 37 birthday in September, he looks every bit as good as he did when he inked his two-year, $32 million deal with Boston in 2022.

Over 54 appearances this past season, Jansen pitched to a 3.29 ERA and an identical 3.29 xERA. He earned 27 saves in 31 chances. According to FanGraphs, he produced 1.4 Wins Above Replacement (fWAR), putting him among the top 25 relievers in the game.

Numbers like that would land him a lucrative new contract even if he weren’t the most consistently excellent reliever of his generation. In other words, he’s going to have plenty of leverage in negotiations this offseason.

It should be more than enough leverage to land him a closing job for a contender.