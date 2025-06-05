Did the Rays Make the Right Call Optioning Chandler Simpson?

Unlike many speed-first players, though, Simpson was different. He possesses a very solid hit tool, allowing him to reach base very often. During the 2024 season where he stole 104 bases, Simpson slashed .355/.410/.397, leading many to refer to him as the next Billy Hamilton, just with a better hit tool

After his first stint in Triple-A earlier this season, the Tampa Bay Rays decided to give Simpson a shot in the big leagues. He was promoted on April 18, and following his debut, he took the baseball world by storm with his speed.

The Rays optioned speedster Chandler Simpson to Triple-A this morning.



He hit .285 with 19 stolen bases in his first 35 MLB games but had just a .315 OBP. pic.twitter.com/BnXtOIJgcU — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 30, 2025

However, after just 35 games in MLB, the Rays optioned Simpson back to Triple-A, leaving many fans puzzled. It didn’t take long for fans of the sport to begin questioning the Rays’ decision.

Are such critics correct to raise questions? Let’s examine the situation and attempt to see if the Rays were justified in their decision.

Simpson’s Performance in MLB

Despite showcasing eye-popping speed on the basepaths, Simpson’s offensive production did not follow suit. He was a negative defender in center by Outs Above Average (OAA), and he’s limited due to his contact-oriented approach, which can be seen when looking deeper into his numbers.

During his 35-game stint in Major League Baseball, Simpson slashed just .285/.315/.317. On the surface, that’s not exactly bad. People familiar with batting average will recognize that a mark of .285 is pretty solid; However, the rest of his game lacked heavily.