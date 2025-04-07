Elly De La Cruz Is Flashing MVP Potential for the Reds

The biggest complaints from Elly’s doubters are the strikeout frequency and errors in the field. While his defense is still an area for improvement, we have already seen a slight improvement at the plate. Through 10 games, the 23-year-old is whiffing a little less, chasing a little less, and striking out a little less than he did in 2024.

In addition to striking out less often, De La Cruz has been hitting the ball hard on a more consistent basis. In his first two seasons, he posted a hard-hit rate just under 46%. This season, albeit a short sample, he has a hard-hit rate of 65.5%.

Now, metrics like that aren’t going to be the way that De La Cruz earns MVP votes. He needs results. But the metrics tell us that those results could certainly be in the cards this season.

If he can maintain his lower strikeout rate and continue to make plenty of hard contact, De La Cruz should improve upon his already-impressive 2024 campaign. And if he does that, he could certainly find himself as an MVP candidate.

In addition to his overall results at the plate, there are two other areas for improvement for number 44 to help his MVP case: He needs to make the routine defensive plays and come up clutch when the Reds need him most.

De La Cruz makes some crazy plays defensively, there is no question about that. But, he has still had a couple of routine plays become errant plays, whether he is throwing the ball to first or actually fielding a ground ball. He will have the highlight plays defensively, he just needs to improve enough to not lead the league in errors once again.