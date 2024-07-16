Just Baseball’s Top 10 Pitcher Power Rankings: July 2024

Functioning as a starting pitcher on a full-time basis for the first time since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, López has been one of the best stories in baseball this season. In the first season of a three-year, $30 million deal, he leads all starting pitchers in ERA at 1.88.

While 95 2/3 innings is the lowest amount of any pitcher on the list, it’s already his highest mark since 2019. It will be interesting to see how López holds up as the season goes along.

Even with “only” 95 2/3 innings logged, López still has thrown nearly 30 more frames than NL All-Star starter Paul Skenes. Ultimately, Skenes has a chance to make this list moving forward, but hasn’t pitched quite enough to push López and others off yet.

9. Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies

Ranking Last Month: 1

2024 Stats: 10-4, 2.76 ERA, 3.04 FIP and 2.9 fWAR over 114 innings pitched

A month ago, Suárez seemed like the front-runner to start the All-Star Game for the senior circuit. As it turns out, he won’t pitch in the game as he deals with back spasms and tries to get back on track for what the Phillies hope will be a deep playoff run.