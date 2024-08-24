Just Baseball’s Top 10 Pitcher Power Rankings: August 2024

Burnes has allowed 13 earned runs over his last two starts, which might have put a nail in the coffin of his AL Cy Young Award case.

With that said, Burnes is still tied for fourth in baseball with 159 1/3 innings pitched, and second in the sport with 19 quality starts. The Orioles have plenty of questions surrounding their pitching —both the starting rotation and bullpen — but should feel confident about having him on the mound in Game 1 of a postseason series.

What is discouraging is that it appears increasingly likely that Burnes is one-and-done in Baltimore. You could make a case given his resume and that he’s still only 29, Burnes is going to be the most attractive starting pitcher to reach free agency since Gerrit Cole in 2020. It sounds as though the Chicago Cubs will be among those hoping to woo Burnes away when he hits the open market.

9. Tanner Houck, Boston Red Sox

Ranking Last Month: 4

2024 Stats: 8-8, 3.01 ERA, 3.18 FIP and 3.6 fWAR over 152 2/3 innings pitched

A first-time All-Star in 2024, Houck has had a breakout season for the Red Sox and is one of the primary reasons that manager Alex Cora’s squad is still in the playoff mix as the final month of the season approaches.