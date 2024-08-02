MLB Players of the Month: July 2024

For the past few months, the Just Baseball staff has handed out medals to the players of the month, highlighting the best hitters and the best pitchers in each league. There’s been some outstanding names that have made the cut, but the month of July’s rankings are going to look a bit different from previous ones.

Now, we’ve officially made it through the month of July and what a month it was. The trade deadline has come and gone, with a record-breaking 32 completed trades coming together on July 30 alone. It was a hectic month, but also one that was carried by names that are far from the usual suspects.

Aaron Judge and Gunnar Henderson are no longer featured as players of the month, while we’ve got two members of the Oakland A’s and one from each of the Rockies and Marlins. There were some shocking performances out of players on rebuilding teams and they deserve some credit.

Let’s jump in to the players of the month from both the AL and NL and highlight the game’s best showings. Here we go.