Josh Naylor Wins Tip O’Neill Award for Top Canadian Ballplayer

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor has won some hardware this offseason, as the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame has recognized the infielder (and occasional DH) with their annual Tip O’Neill Award.

Named after pitcher and Woodstock, Ontario product James “Tip” O’Neill, the award is handed out each year to the Canadian player “judged to have excelled in individual achievement and team contribution while adhering to baseball’s highest ideals.” A committee discussion by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame at the conclusion of the season decides the winner each year.

Jeremy Diamond, chair of the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame’s board of directors, commented on Naylor taking home the honor:

“Josh Naylor had his best major league season in 2023, and his energy and enthusiasm for the game of baseball make him so much fun to watch… He has also become a wonderful role model through his work with the Ronald McDonald House and other charities. We’re proud to recognize him with this award.”