Myles Naylor is the Lone Canadian in Top 100 2023 Draft List
Missausaga, Ontario's Myles Naylor was ranked #62 on the recent Top 100 for the 2023 MLB Draft via MLB.com, the highest Canadian on the list.
Hailing from a baseball family is definitely going to come with some pressure, especially since both of your older brothers are first-round picks. For Myles Naylor, that pressure doesn’t seem to be an issue, as the Mississauga, Ontario product has been performing well as of late and was recently named to the MLB.com Top 100 list for the MLB 2023 Draft.
Ranked at No. 62, Naylor’s scouting profile has him listed at third base and notes that this summer the Area Code Games really put him on the map, with scouts noting his raw power and smooth swing at the plate, while also possessing an arm that should play at the hot corner. In Baseball America’s 2023 MLB Draft rankings released in early November, Naylor came in ranked at No. 95.
The Highest Ranked Canadian prospect.
Playing for the Ontario Blue Jays and suiting up with the Canadian Junior National Team, Myles Naylor most recently was down with the national team for the U18 World Cup qualifier, where the squad finished 2-4 in the tournament.
The infielder impressed in multiple games, going 1-for-1 with three walks and an RBI against the United States, 3-for-3 performance with two home runs (one of which was a grand slam) against Peru, all while adding another home run in the final against Cuba. While Canada did not qualify, Naylor was one of the hottest bats in the lineup and displayed his power on numerous occasions.
The consensus top-ranked Canadian draft-eligible prospect coming into 2023, Naylor has a commitment to Texas Tech, similar to his older brother Josh who chose to forego the opportunity after being drafted. Swinging from the right side, Naylor has a smaller stride forward and gets his hands through the zone with ease, generating that raw power scouts have seen from his time with Perfect Game and the National Team.
At the Canadian Future’s Showcase earlier this year, Naylor won the home run derby with 19 dingers, another testament to the power coming from his 6’2″ frame. He also helped Team Light Blue win their game against Team Grey, going 2 for 3 with two RBI.
A lot can happen before now and the 2023 MLB Draft but things are looking good for Naylor in the hopes of following his brothers in being a high draft pick next summer. If he were to be selected in the first round, the Naylor family would join the Drew family (Stephen, T.J., and Drew) as the second group of three brothers to be selected in the first round of the draft.