Myles Naylor is the Lone Canadian in Top 100 2023 Draft List

Hailing from a baseball family is definitely going to come with some pressure, especially since both of your older brothers are first-round picks. For Myles Naylor, that pressure doesn’t seem to be an issue, as the Mississauga, Ontario product has been performing well as of late and was recently named to the MLB.com Top 100 list for the MLB 2023 Draft.

Ranked at No. 62, Naylor’s scouting profile has him listed at third base and notes that this summer the Area Code Games really put him on the map, with scouts noting his raw power and smooth swing at the plate, while also possessing an arm that should play at the hot corner. In Baseball America’s 2023 MLB Draft rankings released in early November, Naylor came in ranked at No. 95.

The Highest Ranked Canadian prospect.

Playing for the Ontario Blue Jays and suiting up with the Canadian Junior National Team, Myles Naylor most recently was down with the national team for the U18 World Cup qualifier, where the squad finished 2-4 in the tournament.

The infielder impressed in multiple games, going 1-for-1 with three walks and an RBI against the United States, 3-for-3 performance with two home runs (one of which was a grand slam) against Peru, all while adding another home run in the final against Cuba. While Canada did not qualify, Naylor was one of the hottest bats in the lineup and displayed his power on numerous occasions.