Dodgers Could Break MLB All-Time Regular Season Win Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to be on an absolute tear in the 2022 season. LA is ripping through nearly every opponent on their schedule and the talk of a World Series title heading to Los Angeles is becoming progressively more realistic every single day.

The Dodgers are 18-4 in the month of August and have lost only one series since the All-Star break (to the Nationals, of all teams). LA features a .699 winning percentage, a pace which would be good for a franchise record 113-win season. The all-time regular season record is held by the 2001 Seattle Mariners with 116 wins and, somehow, LA feels like they are within reach.

Final: Dodgers 12, Brewers 6#Dodgers are 86-37



Since June 21, the Dodgers have a .793 winning percentage. If they keep that up over the final 39 games (30-9), they’ll match MLB’s all-time wins record of 116 — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 25, 2022

The Dodgers have 24 games remaining on the season against teams under .500, including a six-game series to close out the regular season at home against the Colorado Rockies. With an 86-37 record, LA has 39 games remaining, meaning only 15 games will be against teams remotely near their caliber of play.

In other words, they have a real chance at reaching the record. What may be even more favorable for LA is that nine of those games are against a Padres team that they have absolutely dominated this season. LA has a three-game stretch on the road in New York against the Mets August 30th through September 1st that should be a playoff atmosphere. The Dodgers will also host a Cardinals team they took two games of three from in July at Busch Stadium. Still, the Dodgers are primed to make a run at the record.