Top 15 Free Agent Position Players Remaining in 2025

It’s been a busy offseason all around in the MLB, with plenty of action seen on the positional market in free agency this winter.

We’ve witnessed record-breaking deals, like Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.

There’s new faces in new places, such as Willy Adames heading to San Francisco on a seven-year, $182 million deal.

There’s familiar faces staying put as well, like Teoscar Hernández and the three-year, $66 million deal he recently inked to remain a Los Angeles Dodger.