Top 15 Free Agent Position Players Remaining in 2025
While some names have come off the board, there's still plenty of quality position players available on the free agent market this winter.
It’s been a busy offseason all around in the MLB, with plenty of action seen on the positional market in free agency this winter.
We’ve witnessed record-breaking deals, like Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765 million contract with the New York Mets.
There’s new faces in new places, such as Willy Adames heading to San Francisco on a seven-year, $182 million deal.
There’s familiar faces staying put as well, like Teoscar Hernández and the three-year, $66 million deal he recently inked to remain a Los Angeles Dodger.
Even with so much action so far this winter, there’s still plenty of quality positional names remaining on the open market for teams add to the fold in 2025.
From All-Stars and Silver Sluggers, to crafty defenders, to solid role players, the 2024-25 free agent class still has a lot offer lineups across the league, as we approach the later stages of the offseason.
Here are the top 15 position players who are still available on the open market this winter.
15. Mark Canha, OF
2024 Stats: .242/.344/.346, 7 HR, 42 RBI, 102 wRC+, 1.0 fWAR
Age in 2025: 36
Canha might not be the hitter he was a few seasons ago, but the veteran outfielder still crafted an above average season in 2024.
He’s a patient hitter that walks a lot (11.0% in 2024), limits the amount he chases (23.6% in 2024) and can still offer a solid mid-.200s batting average.
Pair that with positional versatility to play both corners in the outfield and the infield and Canha can be a decent bench option for several teams in 2025.
14. Alex Verdugo, OF
2024 Stats: .233/.291/.356, 13 HR, 61 RBI, 83 wRC+, 0.6 fWAR
Age in 2025: 29
You can’t sugar coat the fact that Verdugo’s lone season in the Bronx in 2024 was objectively less than ideal. However, since becoming a more regular fixture in major league lineups in 2019, Verdugo has managed to hit above .260 with OPS totals above .760 in every season before 2024.
He has the track record of being a better hitter than he was last year, so with that to lean on, as well as above average approach numbers (K%, Chase % and Whiff %), Verdugo can certainly serve as a strong fourth outfield option for many clubs.
13. Ramón Laureano, OF
2024 Stats: .259/.311/.437, 11 HR, 33 RBI, 108 wRC+, 0.9 fWAR
Age in 2025: 30
At first glance, Laureano’s 2024 season doesn’t jump off the page. However when you look at the stats he was producing before being DFA’d by Cleveland compared to his numbers after Atlanta picked him up, it’s a night-and-day difference.
Laureano jumped from an horrendous 51 wRC+ with the Guardians to a 129 wRC+ with the Braves.
With his great ability to hit left-handed pitching (.869 OPS in 2024), the strong throwing outfielder is great platoon candidate for teams in need of some offensive capabilities from the right side of the plate.
12. J.D. Martinez, DH
2024 Stats: .235/.320/.406, 16 HR, 69 RBI, 108 wRC+, 0.6 fWAR
Age in 2025: 37
J.D. Martinez may not be the household name he was in his prime years from 2014 to 2019, where he posted a wRC+ above 135 and an OPS above .875 in each campaign, but he certainly still holds value at the dish.
Other than a blip in the radar in the shortened 2020 season, Martinez has managed to post wRC+ totals well above 100 with 15 or more homers in each of those seasons as well. This is all you can really ask for from a veteran DH making him a prime candidate to receive yet another one-year contract.
11. Austin Hays, OF
2024 Stats: .255/.303/.396, 5 HR, 20 RBI, 98 wRC+, 0.2 fWAR
Age in 2025: 29
Hays found himself on the IL on three separate occasions last season, resulting in an overall down year at the plate. It was Hays’ first season in his last four in which he posted a wRC+ under 105 and a sub-.400 SLG.
However if a team is looking to add a bit of impact in the fourth outfielder role, they could do worse than a hitter that’s managed to hit above .250 in his last six seasons with a plus arm in outfield, as he ranked in the 86th percentile in terms arm strength in 2024.
He also hit 16 or more home runs in three-consecutive seasons from 2021-2023, so teams can hope that his power stroke can return in 2025.
10. Harrison Bader, OF
2024 Stats: .236/.284/.373 12 HR, 17 SB, 51 RBI, 85 wRC+, 10 OAA, 1.3 fWAR
Age in 2025: 29
While a .657 OPS and 85 wRC+ doesn’t constitute the greatest offensive piece for a team in search of a positional addition, Bader found other ways to show his major league worth in 2024.
Splitting time in center field with Tyrone Taylor on the Mets last year, Bader showcased plus speed with 17 stolen bases and 74th percentile sprint speed. He also demonstrated above average defense at a premium position in center field posting 10 OAA.
With his speed, defensive abilities and even a bit of pop capable of hitting 10+ HR in a season, Bader could be a decent fourth outfield option for many squads in 2025. With that said, he also represents the best in a barren market for center fielders right now.
9. Paul DeJong, SS
2024 Stats: .227/.276/.427, 24 HR, 56 RBI, 95 wRC+, 1.7 fWAR
Age in 2025: 31
It may not have been the greatest of seasons for DeJong in 2024, but the former Cardinal looked closer to his former All-Star self than he has in years.
He brought back the power he once consistently displayed, with his first 20+ HR and .420 SLG season since that lone All-Star campaign in 2019.
He may not offer much in the average department, but his solid power and the positional versatility in the infield at shortstop and third base make him one of the better utility infield options on the market.
8. Jesse Winker, OF
2024 Stats: .253/.360/.405, 14 HR, 58 RBI, 118 wRC+, 1.3 fWAR
Age in 2025: 31
Winker wasn’t the All-Star bat who hit above .300 and with a .949 OPS in 2021, however he was miles better than the 66 wRC+ player he was in in 2023. The 31-year-old demonstrated his mid-.200 AVG and double-digit homer capabilities while continuing to be a hitter that walks at a high rate (12.4% in 2024) and chases at a very low rate (19.0% in 2024)
His below average defense (-11 OAA last season) resulted in a fair amount of time at the DH position and could diminish his open-market value somewhat. However his solid splits against right-handed pitching last year (.788 OPS in 2024) makes up for that a bit, making him a very intriguing strong-side platoon option for prospective suitors.
7. Jose Iglesias, UTIL
2024 Stats: .337/.381/.448, 4 HR, 26 RBI, 137 wRC+, 2.5 fWAR
Age in 2025: 35
Not only was Iglesias an international pop-sensation last year, the veteran infielder also crafted himself a very impressive season in the Mets’ magical run to the NLCS.
Despite not playing big league ball at all in 2023 he stepped back into the majors seamlessly and ended up having a career-year at 34 years old. His .830 OPS was the highest mark of his career (excluding 2020) and the first time his OPS was over .730 since 2013.
Only starting in 69 games in 2024, Iglesias’ 2.5 fWAR is a remarkable total, and trailed only Ketel Marte from June through the end of the season.
The offense is probably unstainable but Iglesias’ ability to play above average defense at both second and third base, and passable defense at shortstop, gives him the floor of a very solid back utility infield option for most teams.
Iglesias’ bring the intangibles of being an excellent veteran presence, and could very well start at second base for some teams.
6. Randal Grichuk, OF
2024 Stats: .291/.348/.528, 12 HR, 46 RBI, 139 wRC+, 1.5 fWAR
Age in 2025: 33
While primarily being a specialist against left-handed pitching for the D-Backs in 2024, Grichuk had an impressive season overall, regardless of the handedness of the pitcher on the mound.
In 163 at-bats against lefties last year, the 33-year-old hit .319 with a .913 OPS, and against righties he still managed to post a very respectable .527 SLG and .801 OPS.
While it may’ve only been 279 plate appearances, Grichuk posted career-high totals in AVG, OBP, SLG, wRC+ and BB% along with a career-low in K% in 2024. All of this indicates he could be more than just a platoon option for an organization in 2025.
5. Ha-Seong Kim, UTIL
2024 Stats: .233/.330/.370, 11 HR, 22 SB, 47 RBI, 101 wRC+, 2.6 fWAR
Age in 2025: 29
Kim’s coming off a season where he experienced his fair share of injury issues, which are currently slated to keep him sidelined into the beginning of 2025.
Whatever team is willing to accept that delayed start to his 2025 campaign though, will be getting a hitter that’s managed above average wRC+ totals in his last three campaigns.
Kim has demonstrated the ability to hit in-and-around .250 with double digit homers, and will also supplement any average looking offensive numbers with well above average defense at both second base and shortstop.
4. Jurickson Profar, OF
2024 Stats: .280/.380/.459, 24 HR, 10 SB, 85 RBI, 139 wRC+, 4.3 fWAR
Age in 2025: 32
Profar is coming off one of the better bounce-back seasons we’ve seen in recent memory. He went from having a putrid 78 WRC+ and -1.6 fWAR campaign in 2023, to being an NL All-Star in 2024.
While he hasn’t been able to string solid seasons together in his big-league career, in 2024 Profar showed his 20+ HR capability again, the same one that he displayed in both Texas and Oakland in 2018 and 2019 respectively.
He’s also managed to post an fWAR above 2.0 and a wRC+ above 110 in two of his past three seasons, showing he has the recent track record of being a capable corner outfield bat.
3. Anthony Santander, OF
2024 Stats: .235/.308/.506, 44 HR, 102 RBI, 129 wRC+, 3.3 fWAR
Age in 2025: 30
Switch-hitting bats with the 40+ HR capabilities definitely don’t grow on trees. So now that the outfield market has started to thin out with names like Teoscar Hernández and Cody Bellinger off the board, Santander’s market is heating up.
While he saw a pretty sizeable jump in production this past year it wasn’t an anomaly by any means. He’s consistently been a strong hitter over the past three seasons hitting no less than 28 HR, while posting a wRC+ at 119 or higher, and has seen consistent increases year-over-year in RBI, SLG and fWAR in that span.
2. Pete Alonso, 1B
2024 Stats: .240/.329/.459, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 122 wRC+, 2.1 fWAR
Age in 2025: 30
The first base market looks a lot thinner than it did at the start of the offseason, with many high profile free agents and trade candidates already off the board. However, there are still multiple teams in need of a first baseman and Alonso offers one of the better bats at the position.
The four-time All-Star is one of MLB’s premier power threats having belted 30+ HR in every season of his career apart from the COVID-shortened campaign in 2020 (which he hit 16 in 57 games).
While he hasn’t produced the same numbers he did in his stellar Rookie of the Year campaign in 2019, the 30-year-old has still posted a wRC+ above 120 and an fWAR above 2.0 in his last four seasons.
1. Alex Bregman, 3B
2024 Stats: .260/.315/.453, 26 HR, 75 RBI, 118 wRC+, 4.1 fWAR
Age in 2025: 31
While Bregman may not be the 8.3 fWAR player he was when he finished as the AL MVP runner-up in 2019, he remains one of the most consistent players in baseball. In the last three seasons the two-time All-Star has hit 20 or more homers, with a wRC+ over 115 and an fWAR over 4.0.
Pair that with above average defensive capabilities that saw him post a six defensive runs saved (DRS) and six outs above average (OAA) in 2024, and it’s easy to see why he was one of the top positional free agents entering the offseason and is now the cream of the remaining crop.