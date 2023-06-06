José Berríos Really Turned Things Around in May

Last season, the Blue Jays saw a side of José Berríos that was a far cry from the consistent starter he was during his tenure with the Twins. In 2022, Berríos posted a 5.23 ERA, the highest among qualified starters, and allowed an AL-leading 199 hits and 100 earned runs that saw him fall out of favor amongst the Jays’ starting corps.

While his first two starts this year were a continuation of his run in 2022 (12 earned runs through 9 2/3), the Puerto Rican right-hander has really turned things around over his last ten starts.

Through 61.2, Berríos has put up a 2.48 ERA and a 3.80 FIP while striking out 56 batters. He has allowed just 17 earned runs with five home runs during that time, and while his command has been a bit shaky (19 walks), he has limited the damage and his opponents’ bats to just a .230 average and a .652 OPS. Since April 14, Berríos has had just one start in which he allowed five runs, whereas the rest of his outings have produced three or fewer, including two outings with zero allowed.

As well, Berríos has been doing this against some strong teams, including the Atlanta Braves, the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees, and the Tampa Bay Rays (twice).