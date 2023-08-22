The Pitching Staff Continues to Produce for the Blue Jays

For Kikuchi, the Japanese product has been one of the most dominant pitchers since the All-Star break, holding opponents to a .213 average while allowing just five earned runs through 35 innings of work and boasting a 1.29 ERA through that time.

Yusei Kikuchi's 2 1st Inning Ks. pic.twitter.com/jWpANG3FMN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 15, 2023

Since returning from the IL, Hyun Jin Ryu has also fit in nicely amongst the Jays staff, as the 36-year-old owns a 1.89 ERA through four starts with a 2.4 BB/9 and a 1.053 WHIP. Rounding out the group is Bassitt, who has been inconsistent at times but has been dominant when on, throwing the Blue Jays’ first complete game shutout since 2015 against the Atlanta Braves earlier this season.

The Bullpen

Looking at the current bullpen for the Blue Jays, it is safe to say that this is one of the deepest relief corps fans have seen in quite some time. There are numerous arms that can be called upon in high-pressure situations and different pitchers that can be used whether the club needs some firepower or deception.

Erik Swanson has been a welcome addition to the squad this season, boasting a 3.23 ERA through a club-leading 57 appearances, while Trevor Richards has bounced back nicely this year as well, becoming a dependable arm for the club with his 2.96 ERA. Tim Mayza has been one of the most underrated arms in the league this year as well, as the southpaw has dominated through 42 2/3 innings of work, allowing just five runs all season long while amassing a 1.05 ERA with an 8.6 K/9.

Newcomers Génesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks have also fit in nicely since joining the team at the trade deadline while Jordan Romano is back off the IL and back to closing games. Yimi García owns a team-high 4.03 ERA but has been pitching well as of late after struggling earlier.

Jordan Hicks, 2 103mph Sinkers and a 101mph Sinker. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/p5mYexTWm7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 20, 2023

Depth-wise, the Jays have Bowden Francis, Jay Jackson, and Nate Pearson waiting in the wings should they be required and veteran Chad Green is close to returning to the big league stage after undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, providing more firepower to an already potent relief pitching staff.