No Time Like the Present for an Aaron Nola Extension

Last week, I wrote a piece under the assumption that the Phillies were done making moves. Not long after, they signed Josh Harrison to a one-year, $2 million contract. In my defense, Dave Dombrowski himself said he was finished until spring training, and Harrison isn’t a major signing anyway. Regardless, the lesson I learned is to never presume Dombrowski is finished tinkering, no matter what he says. Going forward, I’ll refrain from suggesting the Phillies have wrapped things up on the free agent market.

Nevertheless, if I were the Phillies president of baseball operations, my top priority for the next two weeks would not be the 2023 roster. Instead, I’d be looking toward the future and doing everything in my power to sign Aaron Nola to a long-term extension. Now is the perfect time to do so.

By mid-February, pitchers and catchers will be reporting to spring training. Nola will be focused on his preparations for the upcoming season, and things will only get busier for the front office as April draws near. By the time the season begins, Nola and Dombrowski might prefer to focus on the task a hand, leaving extension talks on the back burner until it’s too late. Once Nola reaches free agency, anything can happen.

Therefore, the next two weeks present the ideal window to get this thing done. If the two sides come to an agreement, Nola will enter the 2023 season without the pressure of a walk year or the stress of extension negotiations weighing on his shoulders, and the Phillies can rest easy knowing their ace is here to stay.