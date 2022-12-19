Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker Headline Strong Offseason for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are a better team today than they were last month, when Nick Castellanos popped out to end the 2022 World Series. We won’t know just how much better until the 2023 season begins, but what’s important is that team president Dave Dombrowski didn’t rest on his laurels – not even for even a moment. The Phillies have committed $387 million to free agents this offseason, which ranks fourth in baseball. Those free agents combined for 9.1 FanGraphs WAR in 2022 alone.

As the hot stove begins to cool down for the holiday season, here’s a quick look at everything the Phillies accomplished in December.

December 8: Phillies officially sign Trea Turner to an eleven-year, $300 million contract

This is the move Phillies fans were waiting for all year. Indeed, signing Trea Turner became such a topic of conversation amongst the fanbase that it would have been highly disappointing had he gone anywhere else.

Turner is a five-tool player who improves the Phillies in just about every way. He’s a more natural fit for the leadoff spot than Kyle Schwarber, he’s a better shortstop than Bryson Stott, and he’s going to be the team’s biggest threat on the bases since prime Jimmy Rollins. He’ll be taking Jean Segura’s spot in the lineup, which should net Philadelphia another 2-3 wins (at least), and he has the upside of a 6+ WAR player.