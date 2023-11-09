The Phillies Need Aaron Nola. But at What Cost?

In fact, Nola himself reportedly sought an eight-year, $200+ million extension with the Phillies ahead of the 2023 campaign. A number that big is almost certainly out of the question – there’s a reason the two sides didn’t come to an agreement – but it illustrates Nola’s lofty expectations. He’s looking to get paid, and as much as he has enjoyed his tenure in Philadelphia, there is little reason to think he’ll accept a hometown discount.

And why should he? Over the past seven years, Nola ranks third among all pitchers in Baseball Reference WAR and fourth in FanGraphs WAR. The five pitchers surrounding him on each list are Max Scherzer, Gerrit Cole, Jacob deGrom, Zack Wheeler, and Justin Verlander. Those five have earned an average of $24 million per year over the past seven seasons. None has earned less than $100 million in that time. Nola, on the other hand, has made just $58.4 million in his big league career.

Will the Phillies Give Nola His Money?

Nola will get his money, no doubt about it. The big question is whether or not his long-time ballclub will be the one to pony up the dough.

Needless to say, this team has money to spend. The Phillies have more than $30 million coming off the books this winter, and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski knows how to convince managing partner John Middleton to increase the payroll for the right players.

Nola, for his part, is certainly the “right” player. Losing his arm would be a huge blow to the rotation, which has ranked as the best in the NL by fWAR in each of the past two seasons. The starting staff has played a major role in Philadelphia’s recent postseason success, and the team certainly doesn’t want to take a step backward in 2024.

Yet while the Phillies have the resources and they have the need, they could still be forced to make a difficult decision this winter. It could come down to this: Are they willing to go all out for Nola?