It’s Time to Join the Eloy Jiménez Fan Club

It’s for that reason that I, too, enter the vortex of ill-advised opinions: I believe in Eloy Jiménez and hereby declare this the grand, glorious opening of his fan club.

But the story of Eloy, and joining his fan club, is not one for the faint of heart. Once considered a top-tier prospect, Jiménez slashed .270/.321/.469 with a 114 wRC+ across six seasons for the decayed corpse known as the Chicago White Sox.

In his most recent season with the Sox, and later the Baltimore Orioles, Jiménez put up an astonishingly bad line of .238/.289/.336 with a measly 78 wRC+.

And of course, there’s his health. The antithesis of an Ironman, Killjoy Eloy missed more than 300 (!) games of a possible 818 across his Sox tenure, making him perhaps — next to steak-eating king Byron Buxton — the poster boy for bad injury luck.

There were some highlights, though, that get lost in the Super 8 trainwreck that was his Chicago tenure as a whole. In his rookie year, he smacked 31 home runs in 122 games. He also had two separate seasons with a wRC+ above 130 (2020 and 2022).

When healthy, he did produce, and even in his most miserable 2024 season, his hard hit rate (49%) and average exit velocity (92) both ranked in the 90th percentile amongst all hitters.