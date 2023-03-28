10 Ridiculous Predictions for the 2023 MLB Season

We’ve seen folks complain about instant replay when it was just for home runs, when the replay expanded to include all plays, the new home run derby rules, and even when the league decided that having pitchers with a .120 avg probably shouldn’t be hitting anymore.

And you know what usually happens after the complaining stops? People get used to it. They realize that we’re in the 21st century and that sometimes, maybe, possibly, we should adapt. There will of course be hiccups — and I’m sure there will be plenty of manufactured outrage after, like, the Pirates blow a bases-loaded situation because their hitter didn’t get set fast enough.

But in the end? We’ll appreciate this next step for the sport.

Jon Heyman Spells Shohei Ohtani’s Name Wrong in Free Agency Announcement

Many moons ago, some friends of mine coined the term #THM, which stands for Total Heyman Move (a play on those old Total Frat Move jokes). At the time I was on a baseball sabbatical, so all the lore and inside jokes were completely lost on me. Now in 2023, I fully understand — and dare I say, appreciate — his occasional buffoonery. And his magnum opus was Arson Judge to San Francisco, a statement so very wrong both grammatically and factually.

Well, my dear friends, it turns out his true masterpiece will come following the 2023 season. The race to be first on the scoop for Shohei Ohtani’s next destination will make the Aaron Judge sweepstakes look like a local town’s bingo night by comparison.

Aaron Boone Will Get Ejected Within the First Two (2) Weeks of the Season

It’s easy to blame managers for a team’s lack of success; it’s even easier to blame Yankees manager Aaron Boone for the Yankees’ lack of success (by their enormous standards). He’s one of the most remarkable people in baseball, having somehow parlayed one walk-off home run into an ESPN gig and then into managing one of the biggest franchises on Earth despite the lack of previous managing experience.