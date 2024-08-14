Where Does Joey Votto Fit into the Blue Jays’ 2024 Plans?

The Toronto Blue Jays had a peculiar offseason. They were in the running for Shohei Ohtani before he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and ended up heading into the 2024 season with a handful of much smaller additions including Kevin Kiermaier, Justin Turner, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Another such addition was Joey Votto, whom the Blue Jays signed to a minor league deal. Votto, one of the most decorated Canadian baseball players in MLB history, was cut loose from the Cincinnati Reds after 17 years with the organization.

The signing was met with immense fanfare, as Blue Jays fans are always keen when a Canuck joins the squad, especially someone of Votto’s name and stature.

The acquisition was even more intriguing given the Blue Jays had an open roster spot for a left-handed bat heading into the year. That said, Votto signed late in spring training, and Daniel Vogelbach, another lefty masher on a minor league deal, was putting up solid numbers to that point.