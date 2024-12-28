Top Landing Spots for Free Agent J.D. Martinez

Toronto Blue Jays

We know the Blue Jays have money to spend, even if they have to pay Martinez a premium to persuade him to come to Canada. We also know they want to add a big bat to help protect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.

In particular, this team could use some more right-handed power. The Jays finished 28th in isolated power against left-handed pitching in 2024. Martinez, who had a .203 ISO and 139 wRC+ against lefties last season, could help change that.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Update: This piece was published before the Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal. Will that take them out of the running for any other notable free agents? Or will they be more motivated than ever to supplement their offense?

The Diamondbacks have already traded for Josh Naylor, who will replace Christian Walker at first base. However, Naylor bats left-handed, so he’s not an ideal replacement for Walker in the lineup.

The D-backs could still use some righty pop, and they have an opening at DH after losing Joc Pederson to the Rangers. Would they consider a reunion with Martinez? It’s a good fit, and they should be able to afford it, especially if they were ever serious about trying to re-sign Walker or Pederson.

As for Martinez, he might like to go back to the place where he enjoyed one of the best short stretches of his career.