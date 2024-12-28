Top Landing Spots for Free Agent J.D. Martinez
Martinez is looking to bounce back from a disappointing second half in 2024. Which team will give him that chance?
You’d be forgiven if you forgot J.D. Martinez was a free agent. It’s the time of year when rumors run rampant, yet the slugging DH has not been credibly linked to any MLB teams this winter.
Is that a bad sign?
Last offseason, Martinez hung around on the market for so long before he signed with the Mets that he had to start the season in the minor leagues. At that time, he was a year younger and coming off a much stronger season.
So, if Martinez had all that trouble finding a new team last year, he could be in for an even harder job search this time around. It might even be hard enough to make him consider hanging up his hat for good.
Back in October, Martinez made it clear that he won’t be begging any teams to sign him. He found himself in such a position last winter, and he doesn’t want to go through that again.
Thus, it’s certainly a possibility that Martinez will retire if he continues to generate such little interest. Indeed, he says he considered doing so last offseason before he landed with the Mets.
He told a friend of his: “Bro, I think this is it.”
Martinez will turn 38 next August. Even so, he can still be a game-changing talent at the plate. He was an All-Star as recently as 2023, when he hit 33 home runs with a 135 wRC+ in 113 games.
His overall numbers were more mediocre in 2024 (16 HR, 108 wRC+), but he was hitting quite well until a dreadful September slump tanked his season stat line. What’s more, his 86th-percentile xwOBA and 94th-percentile barrel rate paint the picture of a man who can still be a dangerous slugger.
Simply put, there’s no good reason Martinez shouldn’t have suitors this winter. Here are a handful of teams who could use a veteran, right-handed designated hitter in 2025.
Toronto Blue Jays
We know the Blue Jays have money to spend, even if they have to pay Martinez a premium to persuade him to come to Canada. We also know they want to add a big bat to help protect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.
In particular, this team could use some more right-handed power. The Jays finished 28th in isolated power against left-handed pitching in 2024. Martinez, who had a .203 ISO and 139 wRC+ against lefties last season, could help change that.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Update: This piece was published before the Diamondbacks signed Corbin Burnes to a six-year, $210 million deal. Will that take them out of the running for any other notable free agents? Or will they be more motivated than ever to supplement their offense?
The Diamondbacks have already traded for Josh Naylor, who will replace Christian Walker at first base. However, Naylor bats left-handed, so he’s not an ideal replacement for Walker in the lineup.
The D-backs could still use some righty pop, and they have an opening at DH after losing Joc Pederson to the Rangers. Would they consider a reunion with Martinez? It’s a good fit, and they should be able to afford it, especially if they were ever serious about trying to re-sign Walker or Pederson.
As for Martinez, he might like to go back to the place where he enjoyed one of the best short stretches of his career.
Over 62 games post-trade deadline in 2017, he hit .302 with 29 home runs and a 1.107 OPS for Arizona. That performance helped him earn a five-year, $110 million contract from the Red Sox the following winter.
Washington Nationals
After trading for Nathaniel Lowe, the Nationals don’t need a veteran bat quite as badly as they used to. However, their lineup is now very left-handed heavy. Lowe, James Wood, CJ Abrams, and Luis García Jr. all bat lefty.
The righty-batting Martinez could slot in nicely at DH, hopefully offering a nice upgrade over guys like Joey Meneses and Andrés Chaparro. He would presumably play an everyday role, but if the Nats want to give him the occasional day off against a tough right-hander, Wood could fill in at DH with Alex Call taking over in left field.
Miami Marlins
At first thought, you might think Martinez would rather retire than sign with a basement-dweller like Miami. You might be right.
Yet, joining the Marlins would give him a chance to play every day in a low-stakes environment over the first half of the season before (almost certainly) heading to a contender ahead of the trade deadline.
From the Marlins’ perspective, adding a bat like Martinez would make their miserable lineup a little more watchable in 2025. He could also help to mentor their younger bats. Oh, and if that’s not enough motivation, the Fish need to spend about $25 million this winter or they could be faced with a grievance from the MLBPA.
San Francisco Giants
As the Giants look to bolster their roster, they have one hole left to address in the lineup: DH.
RosterResource currently has Wilmer Flores penciled in as San Francisco’s primary designated hitter. Martinez would make for a meaningful upgrade.
The Giants have already upgraded their offense with the addition of Willy Adames, and it will help to get full seasons out of Jung-Hoo Lee, Tyler Fitzgerald, and Heliot Ramos. Still, this team could use a little more pop. That’s what Martinez does best.
More Potential Fits
New York Mets
After the way Martinez’s tenure in New York came to an end (.368 OPS in September), you might think the Mets would want to stay as far away as possible. Yet, Martinez was productive in Queens for most of the season, and he left behind a hole in the DH spot.
Considering Steve Cohen’s deep pockets, there’s little reason to ever count the Mets out on a free agent at a position of need.
San Diego Padres
The Padres need more bats, especially to help out in the power department against left-handed pitching. They’re also lucky enough to have an opening at DH. At the beginning of last season, they had to reserve the spot for Manny Machado, who was recovering from surgery and couldn’t play third base early in the year.
The problem, of course, is that the Padres are looking to slash payroll this winter. A.J. Preller has long prioritized more flexible defenders, and that could be especially true as he looks to fill multiple holes on a limited budget. A full-time DH like Martinez might be a luxury San Diego can’t afford.