2024 Topps Bowman’s Best Released, What You Need to Know

What other hobby box gives you a chance to pull autographs from the best veterans, rookies and prospects all in one product? Look no further than Bowman’s Best.

The culmination of the season being one of the last releases on the 2024 Topps calendar. From die-cut inserts to patch autographs, I’ve got you covered on everything that encompasses one of my favorite products each year.

For those lucky few that were awarded a hobby box, or even a case, purchased through Topps’ EQL lottery, you’re looking at a configuration of 12 packs per box and five cards per pack. You’re looking for at least four autographs per hobby box as well and given the list of names in this product, it’s always one of the best bang for your buck rips of the season.

Paul Skenes’ Last Rookie Cards

The pricing of this year’s release is slightly more at launch than previous seasons, but that is in large part to the 2024 rookie class being so robust headlined by Paul Skenes.