2024 Topps Bowman’s Best Released, What You Need to Know
2024 Bowman's Best Is hitting the shelves, so here's an overview of what makes this product one of the best each year.
What other hobby box gives you a chance to pull autographs from the best veterans, rookies and prospects all in one product? Look no further than Bowman’s Best.
The culmination of the season being one of the last releases on the 2024 Topps calendar. From die-cut inserts to patch autographs, I’ve got you covered on everything that encompasses one of my favorite products each year.
For those lucky few that were awarded a hobby box, or even a case, purchased through Topps’ EQL lottery, you’re looking at a configuration of 12 packs per box and five cards per pack. You’re looking for at least four autographs per hobby box as well and given the list of names in this product, it’s always one of the best bang for your buck rips of the season.
Paul Skenes’ Last Rookie Cards
The pricing of this year’s release is slightly more at launch than previous seasons, but that is in large part to the 2024 rookie class being so robust headlined by Paul Skenes.
This is one of the last chances you have to pull a Skenes rookie card, but he also has six different autograph sets that he’s featured on, including dual autos with current teammate Jared Jones and the man who picked after him in the 2023 MLB Draft, Dylan Crews.
With plenty of inserts and ink to chase, it’s a great opportunity to start or continue your Paul Skenes collection.
The Future is Now
The best (pun intended) part of this product every year is the plethora of prospect signatures you can obtain. In fact, 19 of the top 30 prospects on the Just Baseball Top 100 list have their autographs found within it including Roman Anthony, Walker Jenkins and Dylan Crews.
There is even a subset featuring all of the participants from the 2024 MLB All-Star Future’s Game with game worn patches along with their autographs.
The 1st Bowman auto will always be considered the most sought after prospect card for any future major leaguer, but the price point for entry on those products is generally double or even triple what it would cost to grab a hobby box of Bowman’s Best.
A Cut Above
The product really is fun for all ages as there are plenty of current stars on the checklist including Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani while the older crowd can prospect the stars of tomorrow.
Many of each are featured in the releases insert sets that are always bold and colorful. There are even two separate die-cut sets including the historical themed Fabled Phenoms and Impact Players, which is based off a throwback 2001 design.
There are even the short-print chases which include Strokes of Gold, which land 1/288 packs and the continuation of the Bowman Anime series from the Bowman 2024 release.
The checklist is just five players, but does have Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the aforementioned Paul Skenes. If you’re able to get your hands on a box, good luck and enjoy the rip!