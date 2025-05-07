Jake Bird Soars to New Heights in the Rockies’ Bullpen

Promoted in June 2022, Bird immediately earned the trust of manager Bud Black in a lot of medium-to-high leverage situations. Rookies, let alone rookie relievers, don’t usually receive that treatment from the all-time winningest manager in franchise history.

There was an incident with Bryce Harper in 2023 when he emphatically came off the mound following a strikeout to end the inning, something that has always been a part of his game and on-field personality.

“It’s something that I didn’t really realize growing up. Now it’s like, I do it and there’s a camera on me, and then I hear about it and see it later, but it’s always been that way since I was a kid,” Bird said of his enthusiasm.

“I’m the quiet, good student guy all the time. Then when we go out to shoot hoops or play ball, I probably seem like a different guy to some people. Maybe it’s just therapeutic, maybe a little bit of a release for me to let everything out there. That’s the best way I could think to describe it.”

If that’s all you know about him, you don’t know Jake Bird. Give him a second look.

#Rockies Jake Bird has pitched in all three games of this A's series.



He still has a pristine 0.00 ERA through five innings season.



And he just struck out five consecutive batters to end his two scorless innings of work today. Not bad. — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) April 6, 2025

Through all the ups and downs of four seasons in the purple pinstripes, Bird has finished each campaign with a positive bWAR, a rarity for a reliever making their bones in Denver. He was called upon in 70 games during his first full season in 2023 and finished tied for most innings pitched (89.1) by a reliever that season.