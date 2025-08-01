Rockies Add to Farm System Depth With Three Deadline Moves

Riggio was a fourth-round selection in 2023 out of Oklahoma State. The 23-year-old infielder has spent a majority of 2025 at High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset, slashing .264/.370/.567 with 14 doubles, one triple, 18 home runs, 45 RBI and nine stolen bases.

The Thousand Oaks (CA) product can play shortstop, but he hasn’t spent time there since 2024. Second base appears to be his primary position at this point.

Shield was an undrafted fifth-year senior out of George Mason University. The 26-year-old began his season on the 60-day injured list with a hip issue. He’s thrown 35.2 innings this season, most of which have come in the Eastern League. The Boston, Massachusetts native went 1-2 for the Double-A Patriots with a 3.42 ERA (23.2 IP, 9 ER) and 26 strikeouts over five starts.

The most talented of the prospects coming to the Rockies was through the McMahon deal.

“While it is never easy to part ways with a player and person of Ryan’s caliber, our focus at this deadline is to build for a competitive future,” said Colorado’s Senior Vice President and General Manager Bill Schmidt. “We’re excited to welcome Griffin and Josh to the organization. They’re both highly talented young pitchers with the potential to make a meaningful impact at the major-league level in the near future.”

Herring was MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 talent in the Yankees’ farm system. A native of Grapevine, Texas, Herring has risen in the ranks with an outstanding 2025 campaign that includes the second-lowest ERA in the minor leagues among qualified full-season pitchers. The 22-year-old is 7-3 with a 1.71 ERA (89.1 IP, 17 ER), 36 walks, and 102 strikeouts in 16 starts between Single-A Tampa and High-A this season.