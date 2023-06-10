J.D. Martinez, Jason Heyward Have Found the Fountain of Youth

The Dodgers revive careers. It’s simply what they do. And they do it better than any team in the game.

You can go through the list. They have executed this with handfuls of players on both sides of the ball (Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Tyler Anderson, just to name a few), often turning these older ballplayers into the best versions of themselves on the field.

This time, it’s J.D. Martinez and Jason Heyward that have weaved their way to the front of the line to take a big gulp out of the Dodgers’ fountain of youth. The jolt they have each given L.A. through the first two months of the season has played a large part in the team being 10 games over .500 and is a major reason they have been one of the premier offenses in baseball, ranking as a top-five team in OPS, home runs, wRC+ and isolated power.

J.D. Martinez

For six consecutive years (from 2014 to 2019), Martinez was on a very short list of baseball’s premier hitters. Through that stretch, he deposited 171 long balls into the seats, smacked 344 extra-base hits, and put up a daunting .958 OPS, never allowing his wRC+ to drop below 135 at season’s end.