Los Angeles Dodgers Trajectory Hinges on Shohei Ohtani’s Decision

While there are a lot of interesting players on the market this offseason, make no mistake about it, this is the Shohei Ohtani year of free agency.

No decision is going to change the landscape of Major League Baseball more greatly for the next decade than Ohtani deciding where he is going to take his once-and-a-lifetime talents.

The two-way element of Ohtani set aside, this guy was the best hitter in the sport this past season and feels primed for a long run of being able to be just that. Add in the fact that he could still return to ace-form in 2025 and this is a free agency we may never see again.

What could be a spectacle, though, is coming out as a whisper, as nobody has any idea what Ohtani is thinking or where he is going to end up.