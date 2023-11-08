Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook for 2023-24 Free Agency

I, and the rest of the baseball world for that matter, are well aware of how poorly the team’s starting pitching performed in the Division Series, but there will be some serious reinforcements coming back next season to remedy that.

Still, the Dodgers again fell short of their goals last season, and a division rival is the reigning National League Champion, so the front office will need to fill out the roster with guys that will both help get through the grueling 162 game schedule and help get over the hump in the postseason.

Shohei Ohtani Coming?

Before I even start to talk about the Dodgers’ roster, needs, contract decisions, etc., the elephant in the room needs to be discussed — Shohei Ohtani.

Honestly, the two-way superstar will basically be able to write his own check, and the Dodgers are one of the few teams that can give that to him.

Aaron Judge got a nine-year, $360 million from the Yankees in free agency, but Ohtani will get more.

The Dodgers will undoubtedly be fishing to land the biggest free agent baseball has potentially ever seen. Whether or not they sign him, quite honestly, controls the way the Dodgers will handle the rest of their decisions this winter.