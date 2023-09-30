Franchise Stability Has Shown Through With Dodgers’ Outfield

At this point, the baseball world knows the Dodgers are a factory for successfully developing their young players, as well as seeing something in players that others don’t and turning them into major contributors.

Development wise, Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger came up the pipeline and won NL Rookie of the Year in their respective rookie years. Additionally, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Will Smith are all homegrown talents that have been major contributors to the team for years.

As far as finding unrecognized talent goes, the Dodgers found a journeyman infielder named Justin Turner in free agency and signed him in 2014. Come 2016, they found an at at-the-time little-known player named Chris Taylor and traded pitcher Zach Lee to acquire him from the Mariners. In 2017, they signed a free agent by the name of Max Muncy one month after he was released by the Athletics.

All three of those players wound up key contributors of the team, too. And, short of Seager, Bellinger and Turner, who have moved on to the Rangers, Cubs and Red Sox, respectively, each player mentioned is an important part of this Dodger team in 2023.