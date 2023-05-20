Los Angeles Dodgers Atop the NL West, Aren’t Going Anywhere

They both are posting wRC+s north of 140 and have done so while walking more than 10 percent of the time and striking out in less than 19 percent of their plate appearances.

2023 Stats AVG OBP SLG HR SB BB% K% wOBA wRC+ fWAR Freddie Freeman .317 .388 .546 8 6 10.5% 16.3% .393 150 1.8 Mookie Betts .251 .360 .521 10 1 14.2% 18.3% .387 140 1.8

Players like Smith, Max Muncy and James Outman may be doing more to raise the 2023 Dodgers’ ceiling, but Betts and Freeman serve as floor raisers. Their consistency and ability to help in different facets of the game year in and year out ensures that no matter who the front office puts on the field around them — or how those players perform — that Los Angeles will be in the mix with them on the roster.

Betts, for example, isn’t posting the best season of his career and isn’t mixed in the MVP conversation. But he might be the Dodgers’ MVP so far this season. He’s bringing a ton with the bat, getting on base and hitting for power, but his versatility defensively has also been a key ingredient in Los Angeles’ recipe for success this year.

How many star right fielders would be able to help their team out if they didn’t have a legitimate option at shortstop?

Very few, if any, other than Betts is the correct answer to that question.

No matter who is hot and who is not in LA, you can count on Betts and Freeman to be right in the middle of any success that comes to the Dodgers this season, helping out the club in any way that they can.