Who Is Going To Get Starts for the Brewers in the Playoffs?

After the Milwaukee Brewers dealt ace Corbin Burnes away in the offseason, expectations seemed to be low for the 2023 NL Central champs entering the season, especially when it came to the starting rotation.

But the Brewers took the NL Central by storm in 2024. After Game 162 wrapped up on Sunday, they found themselves as the only team to sport a double-digit lead over the second-best team in their division, holding a 10-game lead over both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.

There have been several reasons as to why the Brewers have found the success they have in 2024.

Their bullpen is a top-class unit this season, sitting in the top five in MLB in fWAR, ERA, WHIP and AVG against, and ranking within the top 10 league-wide in FIP, BB/9 and BABIP, according to FanGraphs. Names like Devin Williams and Trevor Megill lead the way.