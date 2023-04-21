Is Jorge Mateo’s Hot Start a Fluke or for Real?

Jorge Mateo is a combination of incredible speed and good baserunning. A lot of his value as a baseball player comes from what he can do after getting on base. Last season he was able to steal 35 bases while having an on-base percentage of just .267. Just think of how many bases Mateo could steal if he had an on-base percentage of just .320 or higher.

As of right now, Mateo might also have underrated power. He already has three home runs this year and has posted a maximum exit velocity of over 112 miles per hour. We could see a power surge from Mateo this year. It is early, but he currently sits in the 83rd percentile in average exit velocity and the 92nd in max exit velocity.

Jorge Mateo goes deep to put the O’s in front! pic.twitter.com/75gz98gEij — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 15, 2023

With the defense, speed, and power that Mateo provides, he doesn’t need to be incredible at the plate. If he can just be above average, he provides enough value with his glove and speed alone to be a great everyday shortstop. If after this hot start he regresses to hitting .270/.325/.410, the Orioles would be over the moon. I do not want to get ahead of myself, but 20 home runs, 30 doubles, and 60 stolen bases doesn’t seem like it is out of the realm of possibility for Mateo in 2023.

Has Mateo Unlocked Something?

For what it is worth, I think he has. It would be one thing if Mateo had the same approach at the plate and was only seeing improved results due to luck. However, Mateo has completely different tendencies at the plate this year. Last year there would be times when Mateo looked absolutely lost at the plate. I have yet to see him look like that this year.

So far this season, Mateo has looked incredibly composed at the plate. He is not walking at the highest rate, but he is only striking out 15 percent of the time. Mateo needs to put baseballs in play and let his legs do the rest. So far this year, he is doing that. With a completely different approach at the plate, Mateo’s performance is here to say. As stated earlier, his current pace is unsustainable, but I do not expect Mateo to revert back to his old ways anytime soon.

What About the Prospects?

For those who might be unfamiliar with the Orioles farm system, it is loaded with middle infield prospects. These prospects include 2022 number one pick Jackson Holliday (JBB No. 18), Joey Ortiz (JBB No. 65), Jordan Westburg (JBB No. 74), and Connor Norby (JBB No. 77). Those are just the names in the Just Baseball Top 100.