Inconsistency Could Cost Jorge Mateo

This is all before considering the fact that his strikeout rate nearly doubled from April to May. He was not putting the ball in play nearly as much. Even with his hard-hit rate falling, if he were putting balls in play with the same frequency, it would be hard to imagine him not having a batting average of .200 or higher.

Mateo was as close to an automatic out as you could find in baseball during the month of May. For a team that has playoff aspirations, that kind of production is unacceptable.

The Future of Shortstop in Baltimore

Mateo’s performance in May should be reason enough for the Orioles front office to once again consider the future of the position. With the Orioles having some very talented young infielders, there needs to be a discussion of who should be the shortstop of the future.

For those who are unfamiliar, options to replace Mateo include Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, and Joey Ortiz. Henderson is currently playing third base for the Orioles on a regular basis, but he came up as a shortstop. Westburg is one of the best Triple-A bats in baseball and looks ready for a promotion. Joey Ortiz has played in a handful of games for the Orioles this season and has made his defensive abilities well known.

Via MASN, Joey Ortiz shows why people rave about his defense. pic.twitter.com/g6xbjsRMVg — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) May 25, 2023

The Orioles need production from the shortstop position. With no other glaring holes in their lineup, Mateo could be playing his way onto the bench. If Westburg keeps up his .992 OPS, it is going to become harder and harder to justify keeping him in Norfolk. Even Ortiz looked comfortable at the plate and was hitting the ball hard during his brief stint.

A club-leading 15th home run for Jordan Westburg 😳 pic.twitter.com/Wy3YGepY4s — Orioles Player Development (@OsPlayerDev) June 1, 2023

If Mateo does not turn things around, it is going to be hard to justify keeping him in the lineup. I said after his month of April that we could be looking at a player who hits .270 with 20 home runs and 50 stolen bases. It is too early to say he won’t do that this season, but a lot needs to change. If June holds more of the same for Mateo, I say it is time to give one of the kids a chance.