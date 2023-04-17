Is Brent Rooker This Year’s Joey Meneses?

His minor league numbers were steady but being labeled an older prospect often allows for younger guys with presumably more upside to leapfrog you. Now Meneses has earned a starting role and gets to fulfill his lifelong dream of being a Major League player.

First hit, first homer. What a moment for Joey Meneses! pic.twitter.com/KVaYf5c4jc — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

Oakland Athletics outfielder, Brent Rooker, has a similar baseball timeline. The 35th overall pick from 2017 started his career in Minnesota ranking on several prospect lists. Sure, he played 81 Major League games prior to this season, usually as a short-term fix and fill in. Rooker just could never stick with the Twins.

Power was never a question. Rooker has 102 career minor league home runs across four seasons. Like many power hitters, the swing and miss held him back from cementing himself on a major league roster. His strikeout numbers have hovered around, or over, 30% for the most part.

In 2022, Rooker hit 28 home runs in 81 games with the Padres and Royals Triple-A affiliates. Yet, he still could not get regular playing time. Rooker came to Oakland this past offseason understanding his path to playing time might be easier with the A’s than anywhere else. Former top prospect Christian Pache was dealt, leaving room for Rooker to take a roster spot.

While fans were upset about the organization giving up on a player like Pache, the A’s made the right move. Rooker’s 0-for-9 start to the season did not calm the nervous of the fanbase, but his recent streak sure did silence the doubters.

What Rooker needed was an opportunity to play regularly. When Seth Brown went down with injury a starting spot opened and Rooker ran with it. Through 10 games, Rooker is slashing .333/.395/.727 with four home runs, five runs, and 11 RBI. Yes, it’s a small sample. Yes, regression is possible. Yes, I am absolutely buying in.