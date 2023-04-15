Do the San Diego Padres Hate Luis Campusano?

Yes, he hit below .100 in 2021, but that was also when he didn’t have quite as many reps in the minors at the Triple-A level. That season also featured an appearance in which he pinch-hit in the 9th against Kenley Jansen — a decent pitcher, from what I hear — in a divisional matchup with the Dodgers. In 2022, his struggles continued, as he posted an OPS of just .593 over 16 games, but that was in an incredibly small sample size combined with inconsistent playing time behind starting catcher Austin Nola.

Nola is also a vitally important aspect of this story. Acquired by the Padres in 2020 in exchange for — and, god, it never hurts me not to type this — Andrés Muñoz and Ty France, Nola has been fairly mediocre. His 2021 season was mostly non-existent due to injury, while in 2022, he finished with a paltry 0.2 fWAR that ranked 22nd out of the 29 catchers with at least 300 plate appearances. So far through 2023, he’s slashing .100/.206/.100 with a wRC+ mark of -4, which trails only Tomas Nido (-21) for the worst among catchers with at least 30 plate appearances.

Granted, we’re talking about catchers. They’re usually defensive specialists. In that department, Nola has shown he’s… just as anemic of a player. In 2022, he finished with -6 DRS and rated in the 30th percentile for framing and the 19th percentile for pop time to 2nd base. Not only have those percentile rankings been similarly bad in 2023, but there have been 17 stolen base attempts against him — the most against any individual catcher — and he’s only thrown out one of them.

So what in the flying jelly bean casserole is stopping the Padres from giving the kid — under whom, by the way, the team has yet to lose a game — a chance?

The prevailing theory is that the pitching staff isn’t quite so comfortable throwing to him behind the plate. Starting pitcher Yu Darvish has a massive repertoire of pitches and has historically liked only pitching to one guy, while Blake Snell has shown some struggles with Campusano behind the plate in the past. Despite an entire offseason to figure these sorts of things out — and Campusano showing some improvement with his general defense over the years — the Padres seem to have done the opposite.

In fairness, it’s a famously successful strategy to keep your talented young catcher on the bench because of what your starters want, even if they’ve been lousy regardless of who’s behind the plate. It’s not like the Padres have fumbled this kind of situation before… right?