How Will Hurricane Helene Impact the NL Wild Card?

They say lightening doesn’t strike the same place twice, but the same rules don’t typically apply when it comes to hurricanes. In the case of Atlanta, we are heading towards an eerily similar situation to one that unfolded back in 2022.

Two years ago, the Mets and Atlanta Braves were enthralled in a great pennant race, with New York leading the NL East by one game when the two teams met for a late September series.

Unfortunately all that people were talking about before the series was the weather, as Hurricane Ian was forecasted to head up the west coast of Florida and right through Atlanta, dumping inches of water on Truist Park, where the Braves were set to host the Mets.

Back then, I wrote about the implications of the weather, and the solutions Major League Baseball could be proactive about to get around a lost series. Well, instead of listening to me or anyone else who said the games should be moved to a neutral site, MLB waited it out and their patience was rewarded.