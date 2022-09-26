Hurricane Ian Could Impact the Most Important Series of the MLB Season

Tracking Hurricane Ian

Now I am no meteorologist, but I have lived in South Florida my entire life, so tracking storms is nothing new to me. The biggest thing I have learned in my 27 years, is that these things can change drastically. The report today is already way different than it was 48 hours ago and the same will likely be true 48 hours from now.

Before we get into the baseball implications of this, we should acknowledge that there are far more important things to worry about than a series between the Braves and the Mets. This is a powerful storm that could make landfall as a category three or four, which could have a devasting impact on the states that border the Golf of Mexico like Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

Hurricane Watch from Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay. #Ian on way to becoming major hurricane in eastern Gulf. Take this storm seriously! Maybe we can catch a break, and have track shift west, but we simply can't count on that outcome. If told to evacuate. Do it. pic.twitter.com/zAgh2hT6uU — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) September 26, 2022

With that being said, this is Just Baseball and for our purposes we have to consider the great chance that this storm brings heavy rainfall to Atlanta’s dome-less stadium this weekend.

Major League Baseball can’t run the risk of these games getting rained out with nowhere to play, as it could create a scheduling nightmare that would impact a playoff slate that has already been pushed back due the lockout prior to the start of the season.

What Are MLB’s Options

As previously stated, these things can change. Really regardless of where this storm travels, rain will likely make playing in Atlanta very difficult on Friday, but if the storm moves beyond Atlanta by Saturday night, the series could be played as is.

The Braves will obviously be pushing to keep their home games at all cost.