Who Will Take Advantage of Seller’s Market at the Trade Deadline

Instead, expect the Mets to shop for the best package on one of them and probably hold onto the other to start for the remainder of the season in hopes that this team can get hot at some point.

Last year, David Robertson was in this exact situation and got sent to the Philadelphia Phillies for Ben Brown, a pitcher that was ranked 26th in their farm system. While Robertson will be shopped, the return might not be worth it in a market that is saturated by relievers.

This leaves us with Max Scherzer.

Scherzer is the one piece the Mets have that could fetch a decent return, but there are some major hurdles in the way of that happening. The first is the obvious one. Scherzer hasn’t been that great this season. His 3.99 ERA is his worst mark since the 2011 season.

This year, Scherzer has allowed five more home runs (18) than he allowed all of last year, and he will turn 39 years old a few days before the deadline on July 27th. Scherzer has a full no-trade clause and is owed a $43.33 million player option for next season. Any trade would have to be approved by Scherzer and the prospective team would have to be willing to have him on the books next season, regardless of the amount of money Cohen buys down the contract this year.

Scherzer could very well be the biggest name moved at the deadline and there is also every chance the Mets hold mostly pat and try to make a run at it this year with their high-priced roster.