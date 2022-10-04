Updated MLB World Series Odds With Playoff Field Set

All odds were provided from Vegas Insider

American League Pennant Odds

Houston Astros +160

New York Yankees +210

Toronto Blue Jays +600

Seattle Mariners +1000

Tampa Bay Rays +1100

Cleveland Guardians +1100

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees represent the two favorites in the American League right now, which makes sense, considering the fact that they both have a bye and don’t have to play in the Wild Card round. This makes both of them the safest bets to win the AL pennant, as a three-game series is a crapshoot.

With that said, there are still a few teams who are playing in the Wild Card round who are interesting plays to win it all, or at least to advance to the World Series. The Blue Jays are a great team, with a deep lineup and a couple of great starters atop their rotation. Still, at +600, I don’t love those odds when they are two losses away from being eliminated from the playoffs altogether.

The Cleveland Guardians on the other hand could represent a fun play to put some money on, as they had a red-hot September to win the AL Central, winning 21 of their 29 games. With the longest odds to make out of this league, they could be worth throwing a flier on.

The best bet however could be the Seattle Mariners. If they end up going up against the Toronto Blue Jays that will be a tough draw for the Mariners, but they have the type of pitching with Luis Castillo, Robbie Ray, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert to make a deep run in October.

National League Pennant Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +140

Atlanta Braves +225

New York Mets +400

St. Louis Cardinals +900

San Diego Padres +1200

Philadelphia Phillies +1600

There are three favorites in the National League, but one has longer odds than the other two based on their likely place in the Wild Card round. The New York Mets will have a very tough road in October, as they will have to make it out of the Wild Card round, before likely having to face the Dodgers and the Braves in their path to the World Series.