Houston Astros Trade Deadline Guide

With the trade deadline looming the Houston Astros will be looking to add a couple of pieces as they try to gain ground on the Texas Rangers in the AL West.

The Astros are 4.5 games back behind the Rangers, but they hold a Wild Card spot alongside the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays. Houston has battled injuries all season long from the lineup to the rotation but are still in prime position for a deep playoff run.

Houston has a couple of needs come the deadline primarily in the rotation. Astros general manager Dana Brown has come out and said that the team will be looking at potential starters to add to the rotation. There are a couple of directions the team can go; they can go big and acquire a front of the line starter or look to add a veteran near the back end of the rotation.

Houston has the farm system to acquire big name players, but I fully expect them to find a package deal that features an outfield bat as well.