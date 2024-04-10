Make it stop. Please make it stop. The rash of injuries to MLB pitchers over the last few days has become nearly unbearable. The latest comes in the form of Houston Astros ace, Framber Valdez.

It is not yet known to what extent Valdez’s injury will be, but when a starting pitcher complains of elbow soreness, the end results are usually not good. Perhaps some rest is necessary, or it could be worse. Far worse.

Either way, the Astros’ starting rotation is razor thin at the moment.

That is even with the herculean effort of Ronel Blanco over his first two starts. Out of nowhere Blanco has thrown a no-hitter and taken another one into the sixth inning of his second outing. In 15 innings of work he has a 0.00 ERA, 2.97 FIP, and a 0.467 WHIP.