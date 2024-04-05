Top Rangers and Astros Prospects Close to the Big Leagues

The corresponding move was calling prospect Justin Foscue up to the big leagues for the first time. Foscue is known as a hit-first player but should be able to settle in as part of a platoon at first base with Jared Walsh while taking on the occasional DH or third base assignment.

Foscue was a top 100 prospect at the end of 2023 and just missed the 2024 list due to some new faces.



Plus hit tool (90% Z-contact, 82% contact last year), great plate discipline (more walks than Ks). There isn't a ton of power there, but enough to the pull side. Mostly 2B/1B. https://t.co/VdHGqEDBsr — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) April 2, 2024

The rest of the players in this article, three Rangers and two Astros, have yet to make their major league debuts. There is no crystal ball to gaze into to determine if or when the five guys featured here will make it to the big leagues. However, one thing that is clear is that all five possess the skillset and mental makeup to contribute at a high level whenever their time comes.

Marc Church, RHP

In addition to watching players firsthand last Friday, I had the privilege of talking with Marc Church. With it being Opening Day, complete with all the festivities surrounding it, we decided a phone interview this week would be best.

Church had a fantastic spring. In 10.2 innings, he had a 2.53 ERA, 0.983 WHIP, and struck out 14. Many fans wondered why he didn’t make the Rangers’ Opening Day roster.

When asked if there was anything that he was focusing on, Church said, “So right now I’m just trying to perfect, you know getting ahead, staying ahead, and finishing. Honestly not working on anything in particular.”

He did, however, elaborate on a new challenge for this season. “Last year I never went back-to-back, and this year that is going to be expected of me from now on. I went back-to-back in spring training, so now it is just time to learn my body and how I can throw almost every day and whatever is asked of me.”