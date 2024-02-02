Which Expansion Team Has Been the Best in MLB History?

3. Arizona Diamondbacks (.486) – 26 Seasons

7 Playoff Appearances, 2 Pennants, 1 World Series

Number three is a team I didn’t expect to be ranked this high, but they are hard to ignore. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the fifth-highest winning percentage among expansion teams. They’ve only been around for 26 seasons, but they have seven playoff appearances, two pennants, and a World Series ring against an incredible 2001 Yankees team.

Arizona wasted no time when they first entered the league. In their second season as a franchise, they made the playoffs after winning 100 regular season games. They won a World Series in their fourth season and then made the playoffs again the following year.

That 2001 Diamondbacks team was exceptional. Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling gave them one of the best 1-2 punches in the history of Major League Baseball. Luis Gonzalez hit 57 HR that year. Reggie Sanders and Mark Grace had an OPS over .850.

The Diamondbacks have had rough years but often turn it around quickly.

The most significant gap they’ve had before returning to the playoffs is five seasons. Last season, they made the World Series by sweeping the Dodgers, beating the Phillies in arguably the most challenging place to play in the Majors.

The Diamondbacks haven’t been around for a long time, but their top five leaders in WAR are pretty damn good. Randy Johnson, Paul Goldschmidt, Brandon Webb, Luis Gonzalez, and Curt Schilling. At one point, all five of those guys were considered one of the best in the league.

The Diamondbacks also have the best future on this list. They already have an excellent young team coming off a World Series, but they also have a deep-farm system. The sky’s the limit for Arizona, and when the list is re-done in 10 years, they may be at the top.

2. Toronto Blue Jays (.498) – 47 Seasons

10 Playoff Apperances, 2 Pennants, 2 World Series

The silver medal goes to the Toronto Blue Jays. Among the expansion teams, they have the second-highest winning percentage and the greatest walk-off in baseball history (Joe Carter walk-off video): 10 playoff appearances and two World Series in 47 years.

From 1985 to 1993, the Blue Jays were one of the best teams in baseball every year. They made the playoffs five times in nine years, with three ALCS appearances and back-to-back World Series titles. While 14 teams can say the same, it hasn’t been done in 23 seasons.

The all-time Blue Jays WAR leader, Dave Steib, is among the most underrated pitchers ever. He was the Blue Jays’ first star in the early 1980s. From 85-93, the Blue Jays weren’t led by one megastar; it was a bunch of above-average players that all did their job. It was an incredible time to be a Toronto baseball fan.

After the 1994-1995 strike, the Blue Jays were mediocre until 2014. In 2015 and 2016, they made the ALCS twice. Josh Donaldson won the MVP in 2015 and finished fourth in 2016. Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion were hitting home runs left and right, and the pitching wasn’t electric, but it was fantastic in run prevention.

Lately, the Blue Jays are in the playoffs almost every year. They’ve made it in three of the last four years, led by Bo Bichette and Kevin Gausman.

They haven’t been past the Wild Card round but are perpetually in the hunt. The Blue Jays project to be competitive for years and have to be in the top three.

1. Houston Astros (.500) – 62 Seasons

17 Playoff Appearances, 5 Pennants, 2 World Series

The Gold Medal goes to the best team in baseball over the last five years. That would be the Houston Astros. 17 playoff appearances which leads this list. The best winning percentage among all expansion teams. Only the Mets have the same number of pennants with five, and one of six teams on this list has two championships.

The domination began in 2015. Since that year, they have been to the playoffs eight times, been to the World Series four times, and won two World Series. If they got past the Rangers in 2023, they could won another against the Diamondbacks.

They also project to be one of the best teams in baseball again this year.

They also had a great run in the late 90s and early 2000s. From 1997 to 2005, they made the playoffs six times and made the World Series in 2005. Morgan Ensberg and Lance Berkman handled the offense, but that pitching staff didn’t need much. One of the best front three’s in a rotation in recent memory, headlined by Roger Clemens, Andy Pettite, and Roy Oswalt.

The Astros have had plenty of Hall-of-Famers walk through their doors. Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio are the first to come to mind, but Nolan Ryan and Joe Morgan also made huge impacts with the Stros. Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander will be enshrined in Cooperstown as soon as they hang them up. Don’t count out Yordan Alvarez, either.

Baseball fans haven’t been too happy about the Astros post-cheating scandal, but you can’t doubt their greatness since then. Since 2017, they haven’t missed the playoffs and even won another ring. While it took them a while to get going, like most expansion teams, they now reign supreme.

Rob Manfred says that quickly after the Tampa Bay and Oakland situations are resolved, they will put together an expansion committee to discuss increasing MLB teams from 30 to 32 teams — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 11, 2023

Hopefully we can re-do this list in the next 10 years to add a few more teams to this list.